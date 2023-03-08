Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ovintiv by 24.9% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after purchasing an additional 618,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of OVV traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 660,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

