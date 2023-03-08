Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,982. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.