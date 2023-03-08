Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,178 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.50. 521,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.36 and a 200-day moving average of $208.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

