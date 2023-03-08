Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,588 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 814.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,016 shares of company stock valued at $37,825,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,799. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Recommended Stories

