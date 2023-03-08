Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COF traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 381,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,837. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.



