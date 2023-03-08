Teza Capital Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.0% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. 340,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

