Teza Capital Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 318.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.9% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,695,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 106,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 30,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.76. The company had a trading volume of 699,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,904. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.44 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.76.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,380 shares of company stock worth $6,453,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

