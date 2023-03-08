Teza Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,044 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 589,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,998,000 after buying an additional 369,123 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 700,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 583,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,917,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $59.95. 1,727,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,255,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $259.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,047 shares of company stock worth $20,265,836. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

