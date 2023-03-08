Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 753.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Xylem by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.49. 93,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,399. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

