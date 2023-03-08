Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 130.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Centene by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

CNC traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.85. 730,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,205. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

