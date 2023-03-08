Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,222 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 791.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.89. 497,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $87.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

