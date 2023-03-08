Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sven Dethlefs Sells 19,355 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sven Dethlefs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. 8,088,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,969. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

