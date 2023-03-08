Tether Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. Tether has a market cap of $71.73 billion and $30.63 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00426695 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,355.06 or 0.28842327 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 73,141,766,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,736,434,910 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.