Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.14.
LLAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Terran Orbital by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
