Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

LLAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Terran Orbital Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terran Orbital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,004,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $3,043,701.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,545.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 1,342,456 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,953 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Terran Orbital by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

See Also

