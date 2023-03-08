TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.06 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $230.38 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00072929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000970 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000238 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,377,213 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,402,256 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

