Tensile Capital Management LP Sells 95,482 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Tensile Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,482 shares during the quarter. Alight accounts for 5.6% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tensile Capital Management LP owned about 0.89% of Alight worth $36,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,043,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,033,000 after buying an additional 542,762 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alight by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,663,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alight by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 500.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 243,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

