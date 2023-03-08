Tensile Capital Management LP Has $35.47 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Tensile Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Coupa Software comprises about 5.5% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $35,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,218,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 576,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,915,000 after acquiring an additional 472,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COUP remained flat at $80.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $130.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Coupa Software Profile

Further Reading

