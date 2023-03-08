Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Thomas W. Arnst Sells 825 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of THC traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.12. 1,712,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,740. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 55.3% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

