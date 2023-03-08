Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Tammy Romo Sells 7,000 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 4.5 %

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,740. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,041,000 after acquiring an additional 796,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

