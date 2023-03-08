TenCore Partners LP Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

TenCore Partners LP reduced its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,400 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 4.0% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TenCore Partners LP owned about 0.07% of DoorDash worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 793.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $52,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,626. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $130.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 1,807 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $105,510.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,857,108.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 1,807 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $105,510.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,951 shares in the company, valued at $18,857,108.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,967 shares of company stock valued at $12,006,456 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.