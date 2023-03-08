Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.52. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 994,452 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TME. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

