Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 1,463,800 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,640,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463,800 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $401,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after buying an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after buying an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,162,000 after buying an additional 274,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 10,514,810 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

