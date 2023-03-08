Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Invests $69.10 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,103,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.56% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,901,000 after buying an additional 511,524 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,891 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,549. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.60.

