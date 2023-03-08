Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Increases Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,955 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of PDD worth $169,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 8.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares during the period. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of PDD by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PDD by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

PDD stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $92.73. 1,662,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

