Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $6.62 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,842 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after buying an additional 654,436 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 29.6% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after buying an additional 917,680 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3.9% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,064,000 after buying an additional 122,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 44.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,330,000 after purchasing an additional 959,297 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,144 shares of company stock valued at $31,558,342. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.49. 1,125,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,027. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

