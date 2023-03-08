Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $590.51 Million Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 714.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840,388 shares during the quarter. BioNTech makes up about 3.5% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 1.80% of BioNTech worth $590,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 134,663 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,812,000 after buying an additional 299,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 153,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $128.74. 150,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,534. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $189.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BioNTech

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

