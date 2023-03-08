TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.264 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TELUS has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 102.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.0%.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $323,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in TELUS by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

