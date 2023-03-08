Tekne Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,955,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,453 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital makes up approximately 35.3% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of PagSeguro Digital worth $105,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,682 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,032,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after purchasing an additional 142,352 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

PAGS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 911,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,989. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.28.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

