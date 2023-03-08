TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stake Cut by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,230,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,340 shares during the period. TEGNA comprises 4.7% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $128,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,294,000 after purchasing an additional 257,933 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,337,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,560 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,409,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,504,000 after purchasing an additional 629,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,202,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,156,000 after purchasing an additional 356,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,068,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 470,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,935. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.63.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

