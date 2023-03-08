Tegean Capital Management LLC Sells 39,345 Shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Tegean Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,345 shares during the quarter. Aurora Acquisition accounts for 0.4% of Tegean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tegean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Acquisition were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $8,339,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Aurora Acquisition by 117.8% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 819,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 443,272 shares during the period. RPO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 7.1% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 780,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 51,936 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,791,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Aurora Acquisition by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 544,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 507,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

AURC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,642. The stock has a market cap of $355.15 million and a P/E ratio of 68.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

