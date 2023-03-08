Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by TFG Asset Management GP Ltd

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

TECK traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,482. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.