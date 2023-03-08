TClarke plc (LON:CTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.10

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from TClarke’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TClarke Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of CTO opened at GBX 147.83 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £65.19 million, a PE ratio of 714.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.93. TClarke has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177.50 ($2.13).
TClarke Company Profile
