TClarke plc (LON:CTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.10

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from TClarke’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TClarke Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CTO opened at GBX 147.83 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £65.19 million, a PE ratio of 714.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.93. TClarke has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177.50 ($2.13).

Get TClarke alerts:

TClarke Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.