TCG Crossover Management LLC Trims Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

TCG Crossover Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics comprises 7.2% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TCG Crossover Management LLC owned approximately 4.09% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $170,000. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 277,389 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $425,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Viridian Therapeutics stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. 652,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $898.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,672,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,672,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,373 shares of company stock worth $5,345,495. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

