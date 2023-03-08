TCG Crossover Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,643,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,058,000. Allakos makes up about 3.0% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TCG Crossover Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Allakos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth $97,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at $2,448,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at $10,058,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 262,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 155,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 75.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 77,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of ALLK stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 378,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.50. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

