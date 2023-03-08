TCG Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,840. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.