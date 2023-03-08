TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,708 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $98.65. 1,248,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,782. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

