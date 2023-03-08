TCG Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

TCG Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned 0.61% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 483.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. 45,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,613. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

