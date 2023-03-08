TCG Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SkyWater Technology worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKYT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,220. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $598.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $151,522.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,157,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,043,478.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $151,522.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,157,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,043,478.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,373,223 shares of company stock worth $17,408,916 in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

