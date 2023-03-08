TCG Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,731. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.23 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $398.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.99 and its 200-day moving average is $168.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

