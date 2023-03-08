TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $10,037,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14.1% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 326,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,569,162. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.76. The company has a market cap of $180.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

