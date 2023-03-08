TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys 24,862 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,862 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 9.2% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $30,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,942,000 after purchasing an additional 354,878 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 341,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,335,000 after purchasing an additional 334,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,219,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.50. 165,650 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.79. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

