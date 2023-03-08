TCG Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 221.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 87.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 4,899,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,722,050. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The company’s revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

