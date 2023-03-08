TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,531 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,840,000 after buying an additional 1,691,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,422,000 after acquiring an additional 168,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,868 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,830,000 after acquiring an additional 350,610 shares during the period.

IUSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,414. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

