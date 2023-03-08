TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires 326 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.89.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $629.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $586.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $262.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

