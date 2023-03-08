TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,373 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.37. 5,582,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,748,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $445.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.32.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

