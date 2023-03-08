Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Raised to GBX 154

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 142 ($1.71) to GBX 154 ($1.85) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TW. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.50) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 126.83 ($1.53).

Shares of TW traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 119.90 ($1.44). The stock had a trading volume of 12,277,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.05. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 80.64 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 146.65 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of £4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney sold 73,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.42), for a total transaction of £87,104.06 ($104,742.74). Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

