Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 140,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 532,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target Hospitality

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk purchased 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,104 shares in the company, valued at $533,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,067.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 4,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,256.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,300. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $8,001,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 72.4% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 418,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 29.3% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 399,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.