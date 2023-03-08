Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 140,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 532,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Target Hospitality Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target Hospitality
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $8,001,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 72.4% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 418,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 29.3% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 399,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
