Tang Capital Management LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Tang Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies comprises 3.7% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $29,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.9 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. 155,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,829. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $362,122.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,441.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $362,122.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,441.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,975. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.