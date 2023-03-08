Tang Capital Management LLC Sells 1,405,949 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Tang Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,967,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405,949 shares during the quarter. BioAtla comprises approximately 1.9% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of BioAtla worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCAB. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 17.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BCAB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,328. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other BioAtla news, Director Sylvia Mcbrinn purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $30,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.