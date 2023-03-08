Tang Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth $17,752,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $12,133,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $12,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after acquiring an additional 167,390 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,821.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Shares of ARVN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,019. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

